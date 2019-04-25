Jedburgh hoping to become a dirt-free dogs’ destination

An initiative hoping to stamp out canine fouling and turn Jedburgh into a dog-friendly town all round is being launched next month.

How towns get to grips with the dog dirt blighting their pavements and parks rears is discussed at almost all community council meetings across the region regularly.

Jedburgh’s community councillors are taking the bull by the horns this year, however, after agreeing on a long-term strategy to tackle irresponsible dog ownership.

It’s hoping to not only reduce the amount of dog walkers who choose not to bag it and bin it but also to promote the town as a welcoming destination for our four-legged friends.

Community councillor Mark Walker-Stewart is heading up the dog initiative, and he explained: “This is not aiming purely at the negativity of dog fouling but also, unlike most other towns’ campaigns, it’s about encouraging people to bring dogs to the town.

“We’ll be trying to change bad owners into good generally and encouraging the community to assume responsibility.”

Spurred on by seeing piles of poo around a popular tourist spot near the abbey this winter, Mark pulled together a three-part plan and put it before the community council this month.

It aims to establish the royal burgh as a dog-friendly town for both residents and visitors, to educate townsfolk on responsible dog ownership and care and to reduce dog fouling, especially over the winter months.

From May through to December, Mark, with support from the community council, will put in place a number of initiatives in the town.

They include canvassing businesses on their dog access policies, with the potential to create a guide highlighting where dogs are welcome in shops and eating places.

Some will also be encouraged to stock free dog poo bags and to be listed on a new dedicated website and Facebook page advertising Jedburgh as a must-visit doggy destination.

Other initiatives will work with schoolchildren to create posters and the local authority to try to promote more reporting of offenders.

In September, an eight-week-long dedicated drive to monitor and report dog fouling will begin before the plan’s effectiveness is reviewed.

It’s hoped this will highlight dog dirt hot spots which can be patrolled, with the potential to introduce a spray-painting scheme to highlight the mess for a day before it is removed.

Mark hopes to see a change in behaviour ahead of next winter when he says dog fouling seems to increase.

“We have a beautiful town that people are proud to call home,” he added.

“We get many visitors from all over the UK and abroad, and although we don’t have a serious dog fouling problem we do have dog fouling, and visitors tend to remember the worst things rather than the best.”

“We have an opportunity to help our town not just reduce dog fouling but to attract a growing market of dog owners who holiday with their pets.

“Dogs are a major part of our population, and we can help them and their owners with this initiative, and at the same time improve the image of the town to create the dog-friendly gateway to Scotland.”