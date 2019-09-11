Jedburgh bistro is hailed one of best in Scotland at awards

Jedburgh’s Stewart’s Bistro picked up the prize for best cafe and bistro in south east Scotland at this year’s Food Awards Scotland.

The High Street cafe beat nine other finalists to claim that accolade at this year’s awards, the sixth, held by marketing firm Creative Oceanic at the Glasgow Marriott hotel a fortnight ago.

The cafe, which opened its doors in 2017, is run by chef Alasdair Stewart and his wife Kerry, alongside two members of staff.

Alasdair said: “We are so delighted to win this award, especially being up against some long-running businesses in Edinburgh.

“We have worked very hard to get to where we are and we pride ourselves on cooking good fresh food.

“We are so proud of this accomplishment and would like to thank our staff, family and friends and most of all our customers as this would not be possible without them.”

Stewart’s Bistro, formerly run as various different cafes over the years, is now primarily open for breakfast and lunches but opens each Friday and Saturday evening and offers a special seven-course taster menus on occasions.

Selkirk’s Fleece Bar and Kitchen also picked up the prize for best Scottish cuisine at this year’s Food Awards Scotland.

Jim Jack’s fish-and-chip shop in Peebles and the Horseshoe Inn at nearby Eddleston were also shortlisted for awards, for best chippy and gastropub respectively, but missed out on the night.

Creative Oceanic chief executive Irfan Younis said: “Congratulations to all the winners and finalists at the sixth Food Awards Scotland.

“We welcomed and rewarded some of the best in the Scottish food industry who serve us up some of the tastiest food, enhance our culture, deliver top-quality customer service and provide us with some of the best banter around.

“All winners and finalists should feel immensely proud as the competition was tough this year.”