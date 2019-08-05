Janet and Jane share the spoils at Kelso

It was a case of lucky 13 for the joint winners of Broomlands SWI’s cup competition.

For that was the number of points amassed by Janet Small, left, and Jane McAulay, right.

Runners up, again jointly, with 11 points, were Elizabeth Bruce and Nancy Jerdan. In the fun competition, Sarah Blacklock, pictured, led, with Janet Small runner-up.

The awards presentation was made at the AGM.

Broomlands SWI’s mystery bus trip saw member travel over the Forth Road Bridge to tour Fife, returning via the Queensferry Crossing and stopping for high tea in the Juniper Lea.

The first meeting of the new session is on September 16 at 7.30pm in the Bonar Room, Kelso North Church. Peter Small will be quizmaster. Cup competition – home-made autumnal picture. Fun competition – a dictionary.

