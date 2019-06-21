It’s going to be a Braw, Braw week in Galashiels

Everything pointing towards aBraw day next Saturday as the Borders festival circuit arrives in Galashiels.

Braw Lad Robbie Lowrie and Braw Lass Nicola Laing are set to host the various events over the next week ahead of the Braw Lads Gathering on Saturday, June 29.

It all begins with a country dance at the Volunteer Hall tomorrow (Friday). Amission is £7 on the door, or £3 for spectators.

The venue will be filled with happy children on Saturday, June 22, as the town’s primary schoolchildren enjoy their school discos. Primaries 1-2 are dancing from 11.30am-12.30am and primaries 3-5 from 1pm-2.30pm.

The dancing moves to Galashiels Academy on Saturday evening for the Braw Lads Ball at 7pm, tickets £45.

The Kirking of the Braw Lad takes place at 10.30am on Sunday, June 23 at Trinity Church in the High Street, and all are welcome to witness this historic service.

Also on Sunday, the Sports and gymkhana takes place on the Netherdale back pitches, from 10am, admission £5.

On Monday, June 24, the prinicpals will lead the Lindean rideout, leaving the Netherdale car park at 6pm, with the ceremony taking place at Lindean at around 7.30pm. On the way back, the cavalcade will stop off at Hollybush for the Lindean Chases. A riders’ social will take place on return to the town, at Quins restaurant, at around 9.30pm. The public are welcome to come along and entry is free..

Tuesday, June 25, sees the Ex-Braw Lads and Lasses’ dinner take place at the Volunteer Hall, beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets for this event are £25, which can be bought by calling 01896 756000.

Wednesday, June 26 sees two events happening concurrently – the rideout to Torwoodlee for the mounted cavalcade, and the ever-popular fancy dress parade.

For the former, the riders leave Netherdale at 5.45pm, and they arrive back in Galashiels at approximately 8pm.

Judging for the fancy dress takes place in Scott Park at 6.30pm, and the parade through the town begins at 7.15pm.

A Carnival dance will be held at the Volunteer Hall at 10pm, tickets £7 at the door.

Thursday’s Civic Reception at the Volunteer Hall begins at 7pm, entry by invitation only.

The Volunteer Hall is in use again on the Friday, for the Investiture concert at 7.30pm, admission by donation.

The crowds will hit the road early on the Saturday to watch the Braw Lad receive the Burgh flag at 8am.

Other times on the rideout are as follows: Raid Stane Ceremony – 8.40am; fording Tweed at Galafoot– 9am; visit to Abbotsford – 9.15am; fording Tweed at Boleside – 9.45am; Gala Hill gallop – 10am; Old Town Cross Ceremony – 10.30am; Old Gala Housevisit – 11am; gallop up Scott Park – 11.30am – dipping of the flag at the war memorial – noon; return of the flag – 12.15pm.

After the success of last year, there will be family entertainment in Bank Street gardens from 1-4pm, and at 7.50pm, the principals and ex-principals march from Bank Street to the War Memorial , where the Roses Ceremony will be held at 8pm.

The final fling takes place at the Volunteer Hall from 9pm, with tickets £12 from 01896 754245.