Investment in people pays off with gold for Selkirk housing association

Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association has achieved gold standard via the internationally-recognised Investors in People framework.

Eildon was assessed as having reached the gold level for both the overall framework and also as an ‘Investors in Young People‘ organisation.

Eildon chief executive Nile Istephan said: “We are extremely proud to have received the rare distinction of a double gold through Investors in People. This recognition is further proof that all the good work by our dedicated and hard-working staff is delivering for the people and communities that we serve.”

Bonnie Clarke, chief executive of Remarkable, the organisation licensed to deliver Investors in People in Scotland, said: “Investors in People recognises organisations who are truly committed to their people, continuous improvement and customer service.

“We have supported Eildon since 2000 and we’re delighted to see their on-going dedication recognised with this gold award.”

z Pictured, from left: Eildon HR manager Deborah Taggart, Amy Simpson, Emma Harris, James Renwick, James Crombie, Bonnie Clarke, Ainsley Casson and Nile Istephan.