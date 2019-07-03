Declan Hunter, Finlay Patterson, Jack Ewart and Charlie Nisbett.

IN PICTURES: Walkerburn Summer Festival fancy dress

From ghosts and ghouls to jungle animals and superheroes, there was an eclectic gathering at Alexandra Park in Walkerburn on Friday night, as the village celebrated its summer festival week.

A packed programme of events was well supported throughout the week, with new volunteers and sponsors coming on board. Photographer Bill McBurnie snapped some of the action.

Glen Stevens with principals from Peebles.
Glen Stevens, Natasha Rice and Morag Wilson.
Ruby and Donna Kennedy.
Addison, Maisie and Payton in the fancy dress.
