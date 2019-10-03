IN PICTURES: This year’s NHS Borders awards
Healthcare heroes have been honoured at this year’s NHS Borders Celebrating Excellence Awards.
More than 250 volunteers, staff and guests attended a prize-giving ceremony at Springwood Park in Kelso...read the full story here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/health/nhs-borders-rewards-staff-and-volunteers-at-annual-awards-1-5016579
Chair's Commendations were presented to:''Health in Harmony Choir
NHS Borders Awards: 'In addition, Chair's Commendations were presented to:''Shonagh Milne, Haylodge Hospital
NHS Borders Awards: Excellence in Primary Care Provision Award''WINNER: Elaine Agnew, Pharmacist, Lindsay & Gilmour
NHS Borders Awards: 'Using Resources Better Award''WINNER: Pulmonary Rehabilitation Team
