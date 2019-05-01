IN PICTURES: This year’s Langholm Sevens

The Muckle Toon and Borders rugby fans alike came out in support of their home sides for the tournament, eventually won by Edinburgh side Watsonian’s, and captured on camera by our photographer Bill McBurnie,
Heavy rain failed to deter spectators from filling stands and sidelines at Milntown for the 101th staging of Langholm Sevens on Saturday.
