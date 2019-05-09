IN PICTURES: Teries turn out to meet new Hawick Cornet

The 24-year-old joiner, his right and left-hand men Gareth Renwick and Ali George, and acting father Joe Crawford let the walk around the town followed by a sing-song at the town hall doors - all captured by our photographer Bill McBurnie.
Dozens of youngsters braved the rain to greet this year’s Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton on Wednesday night.
