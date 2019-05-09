Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton with youngsters ready for the walk around the town.

IN PICTURES: Teries turn out to meet new Hawick Cornet

Dozens of youngsters braved the rain to greet this year’s Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old joiner, his right and left-hand men Gareth Renwick and Ali George, and acting father Joe Crawford let the walk around the town followed by a sing-song at the town hall doors - all captured by our photographer Bill McBurnie.

The excitement mounts as the new cornet is due to emerge from his home in Rosebank Road.
Acting mother Tracy Crawford with Katy Moffat, Jennifer Nichol and cornet's lass Victoria Campbell.
Caitlin, Chelsea, Ferne, Zoe, Amy and Millie excited to see the new cornet.
Lyndsey Turnbull, Karen Henderson, Jean Linton and Nevin Toprak.
