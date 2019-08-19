Steven and Rosemary Hunter with the Reserve Champion Cow and Calf and Grant Hyslop placed first with his 3 year old Heifer and Gavin Brown photo bombing at the back.

IN PICTURES: Sunshine and a spectacle at Peebles Show

Thousands of entrants and spectators ploughed in to Nether Horsburgh Farm near Cardrona on Saturday for the annual Peeblesshire Agricultural Show.

With sunshine all day and a huge haul of entrants, the show has been hailed a huge success ... and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to catch all the action on camera.

Stephen Turnbull's North Country Cheviot won the NCC champion, the interbreed champion and went on to win the Champion of Champions at the Peebleshire show.
Stephen Turnbull's North Country Cheviot won the NCC champion, the interbreed champion and went on to win the Champion of Champions at the Peebleshire show.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Shona and Sarah Comrie proudly showing their prize winning British Blues
Shona and Sarah Comrie proudly showing their prize winning British Blues
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Libby Cuthbertson had the best dog in show
Libby Cuthbertson had the best dog in show
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Iona Clyne from Selkirk won the Novice Hunter class at the Peebleshire Show
Iona Clyne from Selkirk won the Novice Hunter class at the Peebleshire Show
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9