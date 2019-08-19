IN PICTURES: Sunshine and a spectacle at Peebles Show

With sunshine all day and a huge haul of entrants, the show has been hailed a huge success ... and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to catch all the action on camera.
Thousands of entrants and spectators ploughed in to Nether Horsburgh Farm near Cardrona on Saturday for the annual Peeblesshire Agricultural Show.
