IN PICTURES: Statue to legendary Galashiels sweet seller

Hundreds of people crowded round Market Square in Galashiels on Friday to watch the unveiling of a new statue of a 19th century sweet seller who sold his wares in the town.

Robert Coltart was certainly ahead of his time, as he sang an advertising jingle to attract customers, which then became a nursery lullaby enjoyed by babies and parents all over the world. We covered the event live on our Facebook page, but here’s some of photographer Brian Sutherland’s pics of the day.

14-year-old Liam Darling of Tweedbank, a descendant of Robert Coltart, helps Graeme McIver unveil the statue.

Film maker Frank Brown made a treasured memory of the day.

Sculptor Anglea Hunter and folk singer Jimmie Macgregor, who made the song famous, were there for the unveiling of the Robert Coltart statue.

A large crowd of schoolchildren, some of whom won a prize for their artwork, joined the crowds.

