IN PICTURES: St Ronan’s Border Games Week – ceremonies, bands and burning the de’il

With the St Ronan’s Border Games Week over for another year in Innerleithen, 2019 standard bearer Ronan Caine has reflected on an “amazing” festival in the town.

Named after the town’s patron saint, Ronan was officially installed during the first of the Cleikum ceremonies on the Friday evening. “I had to try keep my emotions in check at the ceremonies as I could see the other members of the flag party were getting emotional, but I knew I had to keep it together the best I could,” the 22-year-old told us. “The Friday night and all day Saturday was amazing after being officially installed, getting to carry the blue banner around the town made me so happy and I couldn’t stop smiling. It feels weird now going back to work after the week I’ve just had, but it’s a week I will never forget.” Here we take a look back at the Cleikum ceremonies, bands, torchlight parade and the traditional Burning the De’il. Photographs by Ian Linton.

