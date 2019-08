The sun shone on Southdean Show, which took place in Chesters on Saturday.

Opened by Jethart Callant Euan Munro, the traditional event boasted children’s sports, pony rides and a raffle, as well as other entertainment throughout the afternoon. Show champion was Stephen Smith, children’s cup winner was Alan Mackenzie; workshop winner was Maggie Walker; the kitchen trophy went to Hazel Rae; and the garden winner was Linda Falconer. Photographer Brian Sutherland snapped some of the action.

Euan Paley on Toby the pony.

Egg and spoon race.

Crowds gather for the presentations.

Heading for the finish line.

