In pictures: Some of Jedburgh collector Mark Cranston’s 3,500 bricks

One of the star attractions in Mark Cranston's brick collection. Forth recovered from SS Politician of Whisky Galore fame. See SWNS story SWSCbricks. A man who developed a ��passion�" for bricks has built up a collection of close to 3,500 bricks - which he keeps in his garden SHED. Mark Cranston, from Jedburgh, Scottish Borders, first started collecting bricks in 2010 after he was looking for a brick as a doorstop for his garden shed and found a white painted brick from a former colliery. The retired police sergeant, 56, has built up an eye-watering collection of bricks from around Scotland, England, Wales and abroad over the past nine years. Mark said: �SI was just looking for a brick to keep the garage door open and the first I picked up had a name on it.
