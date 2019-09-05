IN PICTURES: Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers charity ride

The Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers Association’s Charity Ride-out helped raise £4,400 for the mental health charity Tiny Changes last Saturday.

Enthusiastic horseriders leapt at the chance of getting back in the saddle one last time this year and helped to boost the funds of the charity which was founded in memory of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who hailed from the town. Here’s all of our photographer Grant Kinghorn’s photos from the day. Full story here.

Rideout organiser Ex-Standard Bearer Scott Tomlinson speaks at the Riders social

Ride organiser Scott Tomlinson, Susan Tomlinson with their sons Oliver and Rory.

Pipers Jimmy Bunyan and Andrew Bunyan lead the ride back in to Selkirk Market Place.

