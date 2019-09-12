IN PICTURES: Peebles Highland Show
Peebles Highland Show chairman Chris Patterson said record crowds at Saturday’s Peebles Highland Show means that the event is now secured for years to come.
Here’s all photographer Ian Georgeson’s photos from the day. Click here for the full story.
Peebles Highland Games 2019, Haylodge Park'David allan-brown'Louise'Steve aniello'Lucas'Lindsey ''Enzo
info@iangeorgesonphotography.co.
Ian Georgeson Photography
Peebles Highland Games 2019, Haylodge Park
info@iangeorgesonphotography.co.
Ian Georgeson Photography
Peebles Highland Games 2019, Haylodge Park''The anderson family from peebles
info@iangeorgesonphotography.co.
Ian Georgeson Photography
Peebles Highland Games 2019, Haylodge Park'Highland Dance
info@iangeorgesonphotography.co.
Ian Georgeson Photography
View more