IN PICTURES: Peebles fireworks display

Around 4,000 people enjoyed Peebles’ biggest, brightest and boldest fireworks display yet in Victoria Park on Saturday evening.

This year’s event was supporting Inspiring Life, the charity set up in memory of Peebles dancer Evie Douglas, who took her own life, aged 21, in 2014... our photographer Biran Sutherland was long on the night to take these photos.

This year's Beltane Queen Jenna Jones starts the display.
