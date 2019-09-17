IN PICTURES: Music and kilts galore at Innerleithen Pipe Band Championships

The skirl of the pipes brought around 200 spectators to St Ronan’s School on Saturday for the 18th annual Innerleithen Pipe Band Championships.

More than 100 pipers and drummer filled the grounds as pipe band and drum majors competed in the final contest of the 2019 season... and our photographer Steve Cox was there to capture all the action.

1. Innerleithen Pipe Band Championships, Innerleithen, Scottish Borders, Scotland, 14th September 2019. Innerleithen Pipe Band Championships. Steve Cox Buy a Photo

