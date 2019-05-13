IN PICTURES: Lauder’s 2019 cornet and standard bearer elected

Announced by ex cornet and Lauder Common Riding Committee chairman Ian Middlemiss, Christopher, along with cornet’s lass Zoe Bruce, right hand man Chris Rogerson and left hand man Hagen Steele, will lead this year’s festival.
Lauder’s newly elected cornet Christopher Purves was unveiled to a rousing reception in the town on Friday.
