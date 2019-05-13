Lauder Common Riding picking night 2019.

IN PICTURES: Lauder’s 2019 cornet and standard bearer elected

Lauder’s newly elected cornet Christopher Purves was unveiled to a rousing reception in the town on Friday.

Announced by ex cornet and Lauder Common Riding Committee chairman Ian Middlemiss, Christopher, along with cornet’s lass Zoe Bruce, right hand man Chris Rogerson and left hand man Hagen Steele, will lead this year’s festival.

Rony D'andrea and Cara Wilson taking part in the parade.

Rony D'andrea and Cara Wilson taking part in the parade.
Newly elected Cornet Christopher Purves and right hand man Chris Rogerson.

Newly elected Cornet Christopher Purves and right hand man Chris Rogerson.
Joyce Kerr , Molly Kerr and Jackie Playfair.

Joyce Kerr , Molly Kerr and Jackie Playfair.
Cornet Christopher Purves. right hand man Chris Rogerson and left hand man Hagen Steele.

Cornet Christopher Purves. right hand man Chris Rogerson and left hand man Hagen Steele.
