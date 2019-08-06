IN PICTURES: Lauder Common Riding

The Burgh Standard was presented to Cornet Purves on at the town hall by Lady Busser Janice McNeill on Saturday morning. Photographer Alwyn Johnston captured some of the day’s action.
A 270-strong mounted support followed Lauder Cornet Chris Purves as he rode round the ancient burgh during the town’s annual common riding.
