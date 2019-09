Langlee Lad and Lass, Lewis Hudson and Chloe Noble, officially opened Saturday’s carnival, held in and around the grounds of the housing estate’s community centre.

Full of fancy dress fun, live music, cookery demonstrations and a gymnastic showcase, the day went incredibly well, with takings up on the previous year. Here’s all of photographer Alwyn Johnston’s pictures from the day. Click here for the full story and fancy dress results.

The Oor Wullies the Wilson family

P5 Corey Murray (9)

Head teacher and Mad Hatter Eileen Jessamine

Toy Story 4

