IN PICTURES: Ladies’ day at Kelso Races
Ladies donned their fancy frocks and finest headwear for the annual Kelso Races ladies’ day yesterday.
Our photographer, Bill McBurnie, was along to capture all the fizz-filled fun on Sunday.
Anne Hume, Bodene Hynes, Becky Cornwall and Gemma Davidson.
Jade Thomson from Jedburgh won the best dressed lady at Kelso races, celebrating with her pals who all had come over from Jedburgh on a bus for the day out.
Brian Blackburn and Rachel Martin from Berwick won best dressed couple at Kelso Races.
Best hat was awarded to Stephanie Southern by Milliner Karen Reid from Kelso.
