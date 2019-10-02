IN PICTURES: Kelso’s new play park opening goes with a bang

Richard Harris, Rachel Harris-McNeil, Sarah Axford with cousins 14-month -old Isabelle Harris-McNeil and 15-month-old Erin Axford.

Kelso’s new £248,000 space-themed play park was opened on Saturday as hundreds of children headed to Shedden Park to try out the new equipment.

Susan Glendinning, winner of this year’s Ex-Kelso Laddies Lifetime Achievement Award, officially opened the park with help from this year’s lady bussers Skye Nairn, Ellie Burton and Madison Wemyss...our photographer Bill McBurnie was along on the day.

Selina Stevens with her nieces Olivia and Ava Blair at the new park.
Pola Majowska, Jamie-Louise Bridger and Aidan Gibb.
Eden Weatherston, Willow Angus and Lara Weatherston.
Macie and Izzy Angus with Lily Currie.
