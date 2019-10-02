IN PICTURES: Kelso’s new play park opening goes with a bang
Kelso’s new £248,000 space-themed play park was opened on Saturday as hundreds of children headed to Shedden Park to try out the new equipment.
Susan Glendinning, winner of this year’s Ex-Kelso Laddies Lifetime Achievement Award, officially opened the park with help from this year’s lady bussers Skye Nairn, Ellie Burton and Madison Wemyss...our photographer Bill McBurnie was along on the day.
Selina Stevens with her nieces Olivia and Ava Blair at the new park.