IN PICTURES: Kelso and Jethart principals meet at Morebattle rideout

The rideout marked the first time leading a cavalcade for Jethart Callant Euan Munro and Kelso Laddie Mark Henderson - and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the occasion on camera.
View more
Cavalcades from Jedburgh and Kelso followed their respective principals to the traditional tryst at Morebattle.
The rideout marked the first time leading a cavalcade for Jethart Callant Euan Munro and Kelso Laddie Mark Henderson - and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the occasion on camera.