The principals pose for the traditional photo at the Trysting Tree in Morebattle

IN PICTURES: Kelso and Jethart principals meet at Morebattle rideout

Cavalcades from Jedburgh and Kelso followed their respective principals to the traditional tryst at Morebattle.

The rideout marked the first time leading a cavalcade for Jethart Callant Euan Munro and Kelso Laddie Mark Henderson - and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the occasion on camera.

Callant Euan Munro with right and left-hand men Nick Arnold and Brodie Irvine and herald Rob Reid.
Jethart Callant Euan Munro and Kelso Laddie Mark Henderson lay a wreath at the war memorial.
Jetharts Callant's 2019 and 1959 - Euan Munro and John Donald.
Alex, Darren and Chelsea Gillespie.
