IN PICTURES: Hills, helpers and happy cyclists on the Lavender Touch cycle challenge

They rode more than 250 miles through 100 Borders villages and towns in just three days in a bid to raise awareness of the Lavender Touch...thanks to Sheila Scott for these photos.
A 10-strong team of cyclists overcame hills, potholes and record temperatures to raise more than £8,500 for a Borders charity...ready about it here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/team-feels-the-heat-for-lavender-touch-challenge-ride-1-4993040
