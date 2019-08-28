The nine-man team includes Keith Irvine, Stevie Halls, Sinclair Paterson, Ronnie Murray, Josh Irvine, Kevin Mania, Alan Brown, Doug Welsh and Chris Lightfoot.

IN PICTURES: Hills, helpers and happy cyclists on the Lavender Touch cycle challenge

A 10-strong team of cyclists overcame hills, potholes and record temperatures to raise more than £8,500 for a Borders charity...ready about it here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/team-feels-the-heat-for-lavender-touch-challenge-ride-1-4993040

They rode more than 250 miles through 100 Borders villages and towns in just three days in a bid to raise awareness of the Lavender Touch...thanks to Sheila Scott for these photos.

Volunteers in Lauder.
Volunteers in Lauder.
SHEILA SCOTT
SHEILA SCOTT
SHEILA SCOTT
Katrina Yule from Kat's Corner Shop in Hawick helps keep the cyclists hydrated.
SHEILA SCOTT
