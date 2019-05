Hawick cornet Connor Brunton led a large cavalcade to Mosspaul on Saturday.

Visiting principals and supporters braved the elements during the traditional 27 mile ride, one of the highlights of the run-up to the common riding. Photographer Bill McBurnie captured some of the action.

Riders head to Mosspaul.

The Hawick principals en route to Mosspaul.

Sarah, Angus, Gregor and Alfie Haig from Kelso.

Walkers Denise Renilson, Jill Loughton, Pauline Philburn and Wendy Noble.

