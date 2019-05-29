IN PICTURES: Hawick Common Riding Tuesday ridout to Mosspaul

Led by Hawick cornet Connor Brunton, the cavalcade arrived at Mosspaul around 3pm, where a contingent of well wishers had gathered to greet it. Our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture some of the action.
Riders heading to Mosspaul escaped another drenching on Tuesday, with the rain waiting until they were safely installed in the marquee.
