Alex Caldwell with Monica Robson, Kaylee and Lilli Colville, Amy Vosper and Gracie Scott.

IN PICTURES: Hawick Common Riding Tuesday ridout to Mosspaul

Riders heading to Mosspaul escaped another drenching on Tuesday, with the rain waiting until they were safely installed in the marquee.

Led by Hawick cornet Connor Brunton, the cavalcade arrived at Mosspaul around 3pm, where a contingent of well wishers had gathered to greet it. Our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture some of the action.

Claire Armstrong waits to see the rideout with her kids at Loughburnfoot.
Claire Armstrong waits to see the rideout with her kids at Loughburnfoot.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Andrew Bols, Ross Nichol, Greg and Henry Easton taking shelter from the rain at Mosspaul.
Andrew Bols, Ross Nichol, Greg and Henry Easton taking shelter from the rain at Mosspaul.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Leah Flemming and Niamh Tate taking a break at Mosspaul.
Leah Flemming and Niamh Tate taking a break at Mosspaul.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Hollie Leggate and Brooke Welsh with Pru at Mosspaul.
Hollie Leggate and Brooke Welsh with Pru at Mosspaul.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3