Stirches pupils welcome the principals.

IN PICTURES: Hawick Common Riding schools visits

There was great excitement in schools across Hawick on Thursday when 2019 Cornet Connor Brunton and principals met pupils and presented prizes.

Here’s a selection of images taken on the day by photographer Bill McBurnie.

Staff and pupils at Stirches Primary School await the cornet.
Stirches Primary School pupils are excited to meet the cornet.
Drumlanrig Primary School's Lewis McGeorge had gifts for the acting father and mother.
Drumlanrig head boy Jack Halliday and head girl Sarah Scott with Miriam Beattie and Harrison Crudge present gifts to Connor and Victoria.
