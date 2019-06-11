IN PICTURES: Hawick Common Riding Saturday
The 2019 Hawick Common Riding came to a close on Saturday when cornet Connor Brunton returned the flag to the Town Hall for the last time.
Photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the poignant moment, and some of the action earlier in the day.
Well wishers aplenty turned out to support the cornet on the final day of the 2019 Hawick Common Riding.
pix@billmcb.com
Well wishers aplenty turned out to support the cornet on the final day of the 2019 Hawick Common Riding.
pix@billmcb.com
Well wishers aplenty turned out to support the cornet on the final day of the 2019 Hawick Common Riding.
pix@billmcb.com
Well wishers aplenty turned out to support the cornet on the final day of the 2019 Hawick Common Riding.
pix@billmcb.com
View more