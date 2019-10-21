IN PICTURES: Fun and games at Kelso’s big inflatable fun day

Hundreds of families and youngsters enjoyed a Big Inflatable Fun Day, organised by Kelso events firm Noon Entertainments, on Saturday.

The Borders Events Centre’s main conference hall was tranformed into a haven of bouncy castles, assault courses, giant games and toddlers play equipment, all accompanied by a mini disco...and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture all the fun.

Carrie Smith and Mila Swinton with Jennifer Fairbairn, and Nathan and Erin Brotherston from Kelso. Contributed pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Megan and Abbi James on the slide at a kids' inflatable fun day. Contributed pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Julie and Rosie Lennox from Lauder. Contributed pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Vicky Johnstone with Kira and Logan Welsh from Langlee. Contributed pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

View more