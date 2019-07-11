IN PICTURES: Earlston High School does Beauty and the Beast

Photographer Sheila Scott captured these brilliant shots and you can read the review online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/review-earlston-high-school-s-production-of-beauty-and-the-beast-1-4962910
View more
Pupils at Earlston High School took to the stage last week for their end-of-year theatre production.
Photographer Sheila Scott captured these brilliant shots and you can read the review online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/review-earlston-high-school-s-production-of-beauty-and-the-beast-1-4962910