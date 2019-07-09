IN PICTURES: Denholm celebrates big birthdays at inaugural bash

Denholm’s first big birthday bash – a community picnic and celebration – took place on the village Green on Saturday.

There was picnic food and barbecues-a-plenty, a treasure hunt, a prize for the best gazebo theme, games and a bouncy castle. The event was a roaring success, and Lynn Ferguson, one of the organisers, said requests had already been made for a similar event next year. Photographer Alwyn Johnston snapped some of the action.

The village looked lovely for its first big birthday bash.

Caroline Robson enjoying the sunshine and the get-together.

Denholm Community Council chairwoman Gwen Crew and Lynn Ferguson.

The Rosecroft Gang at Denholm's first birthday bash.

