IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for Roberton rideout

A large cavalcade followed Hawick cornet Connor Brunton along the 20-mile route, with the traditional picnics enjoyed with supporters in Roberton, before returning to Hawick where they were greeted by a welcoming crowd.
View more
Riders and supporters turned out for the annual rideout to Roberton on Saturday, despite the dreich conditions.
A large cavalcade followed Hawick cornet Connor Brunton along the 20-mile route, with the traditional picnics enjoyed with supporters in Roberton, before returning to Hawick where they were greeted by a welcoming crowd.