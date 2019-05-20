Riders on the first stretch of the journey.

IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for Roberton rideout

Riders and supporters turned out for the annual rideout to Roberton on Saturday, despite the dreich conditions.

A large cavalcade followed Hawick cornet Connor Brunton along the 20-mile route, with the traditional picnics enjoyed with supporters in Roberton, before returning to Hawick where they were greeted by a welcoming crowd.

The principals scatter money at Tower Knowe.
Fording the Allan Water at Newmill.
Crossing the river at Newmill.
Ex cornet Graham Robertson with Gracie, Lexi and Brenda Robertson at Roberton.
