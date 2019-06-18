IN PICTURES: Crowds flock to Proclaimers gig in Melrose

Thousands of pop lovers enjoyed a night to remember when Scottish music duo Charlie and Craig Reid rocked Melrose Rugby Club on Saturday.

The twin brothers performed a mix of new tracks from their most recent release, Angry Cyclist, and their greatest hits, much to the delight of the crowd who ensured the big top tent at the Annay Road rugby pitch was bouncing from start to finish. Photographer Bill McBurnie went along to snap some of the revellers.

Lindsay McLeod and Leigh Riddell.

The main act takes to the stage.

Molly Morris, Livvy Hogg, Emily Balderston and Summer Guthrie.

Kerry Wright, Julia Laverty and Suzanne bell getting some refreshments at the concert.

