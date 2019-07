Burnfoot residents and visitors enjoyed a party to remember on Saturday, with hundreds flocking to this year’s carnival on the school field.

Carnival queen Leah Bell and Burnfoot lad Ryan Scott did the estate proud as it welcomed Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton and his party to the event. An exciting programme of musical entertainment, including a Hawick debut performance from the newly-launched Harden Blades, made up of four former Scocha members, entertained the crowd, with food, stalls and a fairground also on hand to keep the carnival-goers busy. Photographer Alwyn Johnston snapped some of the action.

Burnfoot Carnival.

Youngsters enjoy the rides at Burnfoot Carnival.

Fun at the fair at Burnfoot Carnival.

Enjoying a ride at Burnfoot Carnival are Chantella Frew and Jasmine Grieve.

