IN PICTURES: Crowds flock to Borders Vintage Automobile Club classic at Thirlestane
Over a thousand vintage and classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes made the journey to Thirlestane Castle, Lauder on Sunday, for one of the biggest and best car rallies in the country.
Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the launch of the Mini, events included a classic Mini raffle, a record-breaking team challenge to see how many people could fit into a Mini, and a celebration of Minis at the movies. Photographs by Phil Wilkinson.
Eric Leggat from Glasgow won a refurbished Mini in a raffle which raised �13,000 for the Myname5Doddie foundation.