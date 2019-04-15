Ball boys take a break from their duties.

IN PICTURES: Crowds enjoy Melrose’s rugby sevens tournament

Thousands of spectators headed to the Greenyards in Melrose for the annual rugby sevens tournament on Saturday.

Spectators, many donning their fancy dress for the day, enjoyed a thrilling day of rugby, which was eventually won by the London Scottish team, and it was all captured on camera by our photographer Bill McBurnie.

Superheroes Becky, Lesley, Lee, Harry, Paddy Hugh, Jasper and Gibbo enjoying the atmosphere at Melrose.
Melrose and Jedburgh Royal British Legion pipe bands performing before on the pitch ahead of the first tie.
Friends Jennifer Grandison, Porsche McMillan, Emma Russell and Sian Thomson at the Greenyards.
Jedforest RFC supporters travelled up from Jedburgh to enjoy the tournament.
