IN PICTURES: Bark in the Park returns to Hawick

Dozens of dogs strutted their stuff in Hawick on Friday when Bark in the Park returned to Wilton Lodge Park.

The annual family and dog fun day, which aims to promote responsible dog ownership, boasted a variety of activities including a fun dog show, dog agility, stalls and a bouncy castle. Golden retriever Ollie, owned by Louise Williams from Melrose, was the big winner on the day after being named most handsome dog by judge Mimi Wimpenny and collecting the best in show prize.

