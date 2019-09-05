IN PICTURES: Ancrum Show

The Ancrum Show made a triumphant return on Saturday after a break of 10 years.

Here’s all of the photos our photographer Bill McBurnie took on the day. Click here for the full story.

Naomi Hare carved an owl with her chainsaws at Ancrum show Bill McBurnie Photography, Queens Cottage, Queen Street, Jedburgh. TD8 6EP'mobile: 07740720063'e: pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Competing at Ancrum Dog Show, Freya Graham with Coco and Lynsey Graham with Sam who won the waggiest tail prize Bill McBurnie Photography, Queens Cottage, Queen Street, Jedburgh. TD8 6EP'mobile: 07740720063'e: pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Caoimhe and Roxy Bolland with Luna at Ancrum show Bill McBurnie Photography, Queens Cottage, Queen Street, Jedburgh. TD8 6EP'mobile: 07740720063'e: pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Eva and Jen Smith Bill McBurnie Photography, Queens Cottage, Queen Street, Jedburgh. TD8 6EP'mobile: 07740720063'e: pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

View more