IN PICTURES: Ancrum’s Mantle Walls dig events

The Mantle Walls site was open to visitors on Saturday, and on Sunday a community day on the green offered visitors a host of hands-on activities, stalls and demonstrations of medieval crafts...our photographer Bill McBurnie went along.
View more
Ancrum and District Heritage Society’s £43,000 dig is stirring up plenty of interest in the village and beyond.
The Mantle Walls site was open to visitors on Saturday, and on Sunday a community day on the green offered visitors a host of hands-on activities, stalls and demonstrations of medieval crafts...our photographer Bill McBurnie went along.