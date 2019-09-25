Callum and Finlay Hunt and mum Nicola have a go at stone carving with Natasha Smith.

IN PICTURES: Ancrum’s Mantle Walls dig events

Ancrum and District Heritage Society’s £43,000 dig is stirring up plenty of interest in the village and beyond.

The Mantle Walls site was open to visitors on Saturday, and on Sunday a community day on the green offered visitors a host of hands-on activities, stalls and demonstrations of medieval crafts...our photographer Bill McBurnie went along.

The weaving demonstrations at Ancrum Village Green proves popular.
The weaving demonstrations at Ancrum Village Green proves popular.
Contributed
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
David J Metcalf, Sarah Lowes, John Saddler, Bev Palin and Rob Horne at Ancrum and District Historical Society's living history event.
David J Metcalf, Sarah Lowes, John Saddler, Bev Palin and Rob Horne at Ancrum and District Historical Society's living history event.
Contributed
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Neil, Ruby, Claire and Ollie McPhee from St Boswells at Ancrum's mantle walls dig.
Neil, Ruby, Claire and Ollie McPhee from St Boswells at Ancrum's mantle walls dig.
Contributed
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Bev Palin with Phyllis Cameron, Hazel Wager and Barry Crombie at Ancrum Village green.
Bev Palin with Phyllis Cameron, Hazel Wager and Barry Crombie at Ancrum Village green.
Contributed
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3