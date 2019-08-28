IN PICTURES: 2019 Hizzy Memorial Run

Hundreds of motorcycling enthusiasts got on their bikes to take part in the annual ride around the region in memory of Hawick-born superbike champion Steve Hislop.
The 17th staging of the Hizzy Memorial Run on Sunday coincided with a series of events taking place on the Isle of Man to mark 30 years since the late racing legend became the first rider to lap at over 120mph in its Tourist Trophy races. Photographer Bill McBurnie caught up with riders and spectators in Denholm.
Elle and Lyndsey Hunter from Hawick enjoying an ice cream after the Hizzy run in Denholm.