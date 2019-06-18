Improvements promised after rugby fans clung to train at chaotic Tweedbank station

ScotRail bosses have promised better planning for Borders Railway passengers ahead of major events.

The Borders Railway operator has revealed some revellers clung on to a departing train at an overrun Tweedbank station after this year’s Melrose Sevens.

ScotRail Alliance’s communications director Sue Evans, heard of the chaos experienced by some passengers after the annual rugby tournament in April, at a public meeting organised by John Lamont MP last month.

Responding to the concerns one month on, she said: “A strengthened train plan with more carriages for services was created, but unfortunately, operational issues on the day affected these plans.

“This was due to train crew shortages meaning some services operated with fewer carriages than planned and others were cancelled.

“As a result, the enhanced train plan that has served the event well in previous years was impacted at short notice.

“At the meeting, concerns were expressed about the situation at the station in the evening.

“One of our station team managers was at the station and has advised that staff encountered some challenging behaviour from some customers.

“This included unsafe behaviour from several individuals, who tried to hold on to a train as it departed the station.

“Due to the cancellations and trains with fewer carriages, services were very busy.

“The station team managers has said that one service was held for approximately ten minutes to clear some crowds due to a late finish, with everyone able to board.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers and please be assured we will continue to take the necessary steps to plan for these important events in the future.”