Hunt for A7 hit and run driver

Police are hunting a hit and run driver who struck a road worker on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk on Tuesday morning.

At around 11am, a 52-year-old man, who was carrying out maintenance work on the road at Glenmayne, was involved in a collision with a small red car, which was travelling towards nearby Galashiels.

The vehicle continued on its journey without stopping and the man was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment to a serious arm injury.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the red car and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Lucy Murray from Galashiels Police Station said: “This collision resulted in the road worker sustaining a painful injury that required medical attention, yet the driver failed to stop to offer assistance and provide a statement to police.

“We would urge other motorists who were on the A7 at the time and witnessed what happened, or can help us identify the motorist and vehicle involved, to contact police immediately.

“In particular, if you believe you have any relevant dash-cam footage of this incident, then please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1311 of June 25.

This incident occured only 15 minutes after the road was reopened following an earlier collision, at around 9.10am, between two vehicles, which left one of them, a Citroen, on fire.

Luckily, a fire engine happened to be passing and tackled the flames.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A male has been arrested in connection with that incident.”