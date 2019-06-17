Housing charity says it with flowers at Selkirk

A Selkirk retirement housing development has recognised the contribution of its volunteers as part of a nationwide celebration.

Bield’s Mungo Park Court complex held an event with tenants, staff and local public figures to show its appreciation for the work and dedication of members of the local community as part of Volunteers’ Week.

Five volunteers – who boast a combined total of 55 years of experience lending a hand at the development – were presented with flowers and a certificate.

Maisie Mackenzie said: “I’ve been volunteering at Mungo Park for over 15 years now and it’s so rewarding to see the difference you’re making to older people’s lives.

“Every day I spend with the tenants is completely different. The biggest success for me as a volunteer is getting tenants socialising, joining in with an activity, or just chatting to each other.

“I’ve been popping into the development every week for many years now and it’s lovely to build up real, genuine friendships with the residents, staff and the other volunteers – I always really look forward to my weekly visits.”

Local musicians John Irvine and Sandy Smith performed well-known favourites, with tenants, staff and volunteers joining in with the festivities.

Lynette Haddock, who works alongside Elizabeth de Beate as the development housing manager at Mungo Park Court, said: “Simple things like sitting and having a cuppa and a chat with a tenant can make such a difference to their day, and I’ve seen so many genuine friendships develop between tenants and our lovely volunteers.”

To find out more about volunteering at Bield, visit https://www.bield.co.uk/join‐us/volunteering

z Pictured, from left, volunteers Helen Given, Maisie Mackenzie, Cathy Borwick, Avril Best and Sheila Waugh.