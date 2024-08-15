Hizzy Memorial Run's 20th year

Riders on the 17th Hizzy Run at Denholm.

​To mark 21 years since the death of a Borders sporting legend, the special care baby unit (SCBU) at the Borders General Hospital is to benefit from the latest memorial run in his honour.

The 20th annual Steve ‘Hizzy’ Hislop Memorial Run is to be staged this year on Sunday, August 25.

Hawick-born motorcycle rider Steve won at the Isle of Man TT 11 times, the British 250cc Championships in 1990 and British Superbike Championship in 1995 and 2002.

Once again hundreds of bikers will converge on Denholm in his honour this summer to complete a circular 134-mile route throughout the Borders, passing through Kelso, Coldstream, Innerleithen and Selkirk, before arriving back on Denholm village green.

The Hizzy Run draws people from a wide area to remember Steve, who died in a helicopter crash near Hawick in 2003.

An event spokesperson, said: “Steve meant so much to so many and it is tremendous that his memory lives on and continues to be passed down to the younger generation through events such as these.”

The Special Care Baby Unit is in the process of refurbishing their family room to allow parents to stay on the unit with their baby prior to discharge.

A staff member from SCBU, said: “Any fundraising will allow us to make the room more comfortable with accessories to make it like a home from home. We are immensely grateful to the Hizzy Run team for choosing SCBU as their chosen recipient this year.”

For more information about the Hizzy Memorial Run, visit www.facebook.com/hizzyrun or email [email protected].