The six-piece band fronted by lead singer Sharleen Spiteri are just one of more than 200 acts ​announced as tickets for the 2022 event go on sale. ​

​Formed in 1987 by singer Sharleen Spiteri and bassist Johnny McElhone, Texas took the world by storm with their debut single I Don’t Want A Lover, an international hit in 1989.

Today, with more than 40 million albums sales to their name, the band's back catalogue includes favourite chart hits such as Black Eyed Boy, Say What You Want and Summer Son, to name just a few.

Last year the band released their tenth album, Hi, so expect a mix of old and new songs when they play Fringe By The Sea on Saturday, August 6.​

The Texas concert will be one of the headline events to make up this year's festival, which will feature a strong mix of local, national and international talent from across music, literature, comedy, science and nature​.

Also on the bill for 2022 will be Candi Staton, ​best known for her 1976 disco chart-topper Young Hearts Run Free​. It will hopefully be third time lucky for Staton who was scheduled to appear for the past two years but ​was ​unable to attend due to Covid​ ​restrictions​. ​The American singer will no doubt be looking forward to finally appearing on Friday​,​ August​ 12​.

​As ​2022 is Scotland’s Year Of Stories, ​so Fringe ​By ​T​he Sea will also welcome ​the event’s ​first ever Storyteller in Residence​,​ ​Dunbar's ​Lorna Hill​.

The main setting for the programme ​are​ the beautiful Lodge Gardens overlooking Bass Rock​ and Firth​ ​of Forth with other venues around town, such as the chip shop andMarine North Berwick hotel, also hosting events.

Festival Director Rory Steel, sa​ys,​ “Last year Fringe​ ​By The Sea delivered a huge boost to North Berwick – local residents and visitors came out​ ​in droves to enjoy the acts and events. As ever we strive to produce a wide reaching​ ​programme that will provide entertainment and information for the whole family​.”

East Lothian Council Provost, Councillor John McMillan, ​adds, “It was wonderful to​ ​welcome back Fringe by the Sea in 2021, to see the impressive programme of events and of​ ​course to see people enjoying themselves! I have no doubt that the 2022 event will be another​ ​resounding success and help to cement the festival’s position on the national events calendar.

“​The boost it brings to North Berwick, to East Lothian and to local businesses is enormous.​ ​East Lothian Council will once again work with the organisers to ensure a safe and happy,​ ​fantastic time for all to enjoy at Fringe ​B​y ​T​he Sea 2022.”

Last year's Fringe By The Sea was hailed as a cultural and community success​ bringing ​£3,139,616 of economic benefit to East Lothian​ with more than 39,000 people ​attending the event.

​Tickets and full details of this year's programme, which runs from August 5-14, can be found here ​

