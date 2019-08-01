Here’s your Morebattle Games Week timetable

The 126th Morebattle Games Week celebrations are set to kick off this Sunday.

One of the biggest weeks of the year for the village, the annual celebrations offer up more than a dozen events for villagers and visitors alike.

And it all begins with an official opening and the sashing of this year’s Games Queen Orlaith O’Brien on Saturday.

Last year’s Games Queen Sasha Jackson will sash and crown Orlaith in the institute grounds at 1pm.

Orlaith will officially open games week before she and a piper lead a procession to the school playing field for a family day including welly throwing, boules, stalls, tug o’ war and refreshments.

On Sunday there’s the afternoon tea, sales and raffle and children’s scavenger hunt in the village hall from 2pm, followed by indoor kurling there at 6.30pm.

Monday sees family bingo at the Templehall Hotel at 6.30pm.

On Tuesday, August 6, the teddy bear picnic and egg hunt for those under six, usually held later in the week, begins at 1.30pm in the school playing field. At the same time there’ll be a treaure hunt for those aged 6 to 12 years.

Also that afternoon, Morebattle Camera Club opens its exhibition in the village institute from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. There’s also a pool competition in the Templehall at 7.30pm with entry available on the night.

Whist and dominoes for both adults and chidlren are in the village hall from 7pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, August 8, there’s a pet show with various classes in the school playing field from 6.30pm.

Next Friday, August 9, sees the annual fancy dress and carnival in the school playing fields with judging at 6.30pm, a parade through the village at 7pm and a family disco in the Templehall Hotel from 7.30pm.

The presentation of cups and the announcement of the annual scarecrow competition winners will also be made.

The week comes to a close next Saturday with the Morebattle Games being held at Morebattle Tofts from 1pm.

That’s followed by a disco in the village hall, where you can bring your own refreshments.

In the case of wet weather all outdoor events will be moved in to the village hall.

Entries to the screcrow competition should be made to the village shop by Saturday, August 3.