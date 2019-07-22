Here’s your Lauder Common Riding timetable for 2019

The wait is almost over for this year’s Lauder Cornet Christopher Purves, as, after following and observing patiently at other towns’ festivities since June, he will lead similar celebrations on his home turf next week.

Come Sunday, it will be all eyes on the 25-year-old, of Blainslie, who works at family garage Adam Purves and Sons, and his lass Zoe Bruce.

The pair will be supported by right-hand man Chris Rogerson and lass Caitlyn Megahy and left-hand man Hagen Steele and lass Ashleigh Scott.

Sunday’s kirking in Lauder Parish Church at 11.30am will be followed by children’s sports and a family fun day in the town’s public park follows.

On Monday, the event’s apprentice ride leaves Castle Riggs Park at 10am, and that evening sees an ex-cornets’ dinner in the Lauderdale Hotel at 7pm.

The following morning, a bowling competition is being held between the ex-cornets’ and Twenty10 clubs at 11am in Lauder Bowling Club.

That evening sees a family cycle ride at Thirlestane Castle from 6pm, followed by an exiles’ reunion at 8pm in the public hall.

Wednesday’s fancy-dress foot parade assembles in the Avenue, with children’s judging from 6.15pm and adults’ from 6.45pm. Vehicles should assemble in Market Place at the same time.

The parade, led by Stow Pipe Band, starts at 8pm.

Next Thursday, there’s a children’s show in the public hall from 2.30pm, and the preliminary rideout that night follows with the cavalcade leaving from the Avenue at 6.15pm.

Friday’s duck race takes place at Thirlestane Castle at 2pm and the nicht-afore-the-morn concert is at Lauder Primary School at 7.30pm.

Saturday’s main common riding day begins at 7am, with a cornet’s march led by Selkirk Silver Band from the Lauderdale Hotel to the town hall.

The cavalcade assembles at 7.30am, and the cornet receives the burgh standard at the town hall at 8am. The riders arrive at the watering stane around 9.50am for refreshments and songs.

The cavalcade then continues to the war memorial, where, during an act of remembrance, the cornet will lay a wreath at 11.30am.

The concluding ceremony takes place at noon in the town hall, featuring presentations and the bussing of the cornet’s colours.

There’ll be music, entertainment and a get togther at the Gig on the Rig, held within the public park, starting at 2pm and finishing around 6pm.

The day finishes with dancing in Market Place, with Stow Pipe Band leaving the Lauderdale Hotel at 5pm, then a ball in the marquee at the public park at 7.30pm.