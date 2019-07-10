Here’s your Kelso Civic Week timetable for 2019

All eyes will fall on Kelso Laddie Mark Henderson as the town’s civic week begins this weekend.

Saturday sees the week off to a sporting start with a tennis challenge at Orchard Park at 10am and senior five-a-side football at Woodside Park at 1pm.

Kelso Golf Club’s gents’ open presentation follows place at 9pm.

On Sunday, a six-mile run sets off from the Cobby at 11am. That afternoon, a family fun event will be held at Shedden Park between 1pm and 4pm. It includes a junior five-a-side football tournament, games and musical entertainment. A baby show takes place at 2pm.

That evening at 6pm, the Kelso Laddie will lay a wreath at the war memorial followed by his kirking in Kelso Old Parish Church at 6.30pm.

Monday’s children’s pet show opens at 1pm in the Tait Hall. That night sees the Whipman’s ride, incorporating a Sprouston rideout and visit to Roxburgh.

The cavalcade leaves Woodside Park at 2.45pm after the ringing of the Old Curfew Bell at 2.40pm and arrives at Sprouston at 4.30pm, leaving for Friars Haugh at 5.15pm. After an oration there at 6.15pm, equestrian events begin at 6.50pm. The cavalcade leaves again at 9pm.

Tuesday’s ride to Stichill, Hume and Ednam leaves from Springwood Anna at 4pm. Riders will arrive in Stichill at 5.15pm, Hume at 6.30pm, Ednam at 8.15pm and get back to town at 9.30pm.

Men’s and women’s darts finals will be held at 7.30pm in the Royal British Legion clubrooms.

Wednesday’s children’s sports in Poynder Park begin at 1.30pm. That evening’s installation of the Kelso Laddie and colour bussing begin at 7pm.

That is followed by a torchlight procession leaving Mayfield at 11pm, proceeding to the Cobby, where fireworks being at 11.15pm.

On Thursday there’s a fancy dress party in the Tait Hall between 1pm and 3.30pm. The ride to Floors Castle leaves Woodside Park at 4.00pm as does the cycle fun-run. The cavalcade returns to Kelso Square at 7.30pm.

The Civic Week Ball in Springwood Park function suite begins at 8.00pm.

Friday’s swimming gala is in the pool at 1.30pm, and from 12.15pm there’s music from Highline in the square.

That evening an unveiling ceremony will take place at the new William Ogilvie memorial stone at Holefield from 6.30pm.

Saturday’s rideout to Yetholm leaves the Square at 8.30am and will arrive at Yetholm war memorial around 11.15pm where the Kelso Laddie lays a wreath. The cavalcade leave Yetholm at 1.30pm and return to the Square at 4.30pm. Musician Carly Blain will play in the Square between 2pm and 4pm. That evening’s fancy dress procession leaves Tait Hall at 7pm.

The presentation of cups and the return of the Kelso Standard concludes the Civic Week in the Square after the fancy dress procession.