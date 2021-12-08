The three Heathers shivering atop the Calton Hill, Madison Firth, Meryl Ansah, Lizzy Parker

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

​Maddison Firth​ who plays ​Heather Chandler​, ​Merryl Ansah​ who plays ​Heather Duke​ and ​Lizzy Parker​ who is ​Heather McNamara​ in the ​high octane, black comedy musical based on the 1988 film of the same name​ braved the sleet and snow to climb to the top of the Calton Hill where they posed exclusively for the Evening News.

Shivering in the blustery conditions, Merryl Ansah, says, “Edinburgh is a perfect place to end our fantastic UK and Ireland tour of Heathers.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Scottish weather is as cold as they say - but the city all lit up during the holidays is quite beautiful. We might just be swapping our slushies for some hot chocolates.”

Following two record breaking London seasons, Heathers’ first national tour transports audiences to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

However, when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder to be a somebody.

Keeping warm in his dressing room at the Greenside Place venue, Scots-born musical theatre star Simon Gordon, who leads the company as JD, says, “I lived in London for about five or six years and then when the pandemic hit I moved back to Scotland and lived with my family for a year but this is the first time I’ve ever played the Edinburgh Playhouse - it’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid.”

Starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers has been hailed one of the greatest cult teen films of all time. The stage musical adaptation premiered off-Broadway in 2014, after a sell-out Los Angeles tryout.

Heathers runs at the Playhouse until Saturday, December 11.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.